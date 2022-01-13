Complaints of graffiti, trespassing and a menacing person had officers active recently.
College Place Police Department
Jan. 11: At about 11:59 p.m., officers responded to Blue Mountain Credit Union on College Avenue where a vehicle had collided with bank property.
Jan. 10: Police went to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Southwest Fourth Street and Southwest Davis Avenue at 7:47 a.m. No one was injured.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 12: Deputies responded to Waitsburg at 11:13 a.m. to investigate someone breaking a window to a trailer in the 700 block of Maple Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 12: Officers responded to two reports of graffiti including one in the 800 block of Perkins Street at 8:56 a.m. and another at Marie Dorion Park on Course Creek Road at 1:32 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 12: Deputies went to Weston at 7:45 a.m. to for a menacing person on East Main Street. Later, also in Weston, deputies assisted at a collision in the intersection of East First Street and North Franklin Street. No one was injured, and the crash did not block the roadway.
At 5:02 p.m., deputies investigated trespassing in Athena on East Main Street.
