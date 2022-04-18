A caller reporting a male adding graffiti to a building in Milton-Freewater and then fleeing highlight’s the latest safety log.
College Place Police Department
April 17: Officers investigated the broken rear window of a vehicle parked overnight in the 1100 block of Southeast Colonial Drive.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
April 15: Deputies investigated a theft in the 10500 block of U.S. Highway 12 at 2:06 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 16: Officers checked into a report of graffiti in the 100 block of Southeast 14th Avenue at 12:13 a.m. Caller reported seeing a male get out of a blue or purple vehicle, apply graffiti to a building and flee the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.