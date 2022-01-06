First responders have spent this wintry week helping drivers stuck on the road and investigating hit-and-run collisions with parked vehicles and multiple vehicle prowls.
College Place Police Department
Jan: 5: At 7:13 a.m., officers investigated a vehicle prowl on Northeast C Street. Later, they responded to a hit-and-run with a parked vehicle on South College Avenue at 3:42 p.m.
Jan. 4: Police responded to multiple vehicle prowls on Southeast Ash Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Officers also went to a collision where a personal snowplow struck a parked car at the intersection of Southeast Colonial Drive and Southeast Constitution Drive at 6:54 p.m.
Jan 3: Police investigated a hit-and-run with a parked vehicle on Southwest 13th Street at 5:10 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan 5: Deputies investigated a burglary at Ruby Lane in Milton-Freewater at 11:50 p.m.
Jan 4: Deputies went to a hit-and-run at Eastside Road in Milton-Freewater at 8:50 a.m.
Jan: 3: Deputies began the day continuing work from the previous night helping disabled vehicles in Milton-Freewater. They responded to Shaw Road and Spring Creek Road at 2:17 a.m., to Leinbach Road at 2:33 a.m., to Highway 11 and West Ballou Road at 4:26 a.m., to Course Creek Road and Blue Mountain Station Road at 6:07 p.m. and to Buroker Road at 9:04 a.m.
Jan 2: Deputies responded to a car flipped onto its side on Highway 204 in Weston at 1:04 p.m.
They also assisted several drivers in and around Milton-Freewater: first at 6:58 p.m. at Birch Creek Road, then at 7:50 p.m. at Powerline Road and Birch Creek Road, then at 7:56 p.m. at North Fork Road and then at 11 p.m.
— From U-B reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.