In recent reports, a stolen car was recovered and attempted burglary was investigated — plus everyone made it safely out of house fire.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 18: Officers investigated an attempted burglary in the 2000 block of Melrose Street at 2:22 p.m. and arrested someone on a College Place warrant in the 1800 block of West Rees Avenue.
Jan.17: Officers investigated a theft in the 200 block of East Rose Street at 10:07 a.m. Then they arrested two people on warrants at 2:41 p.m. in the 400 block of South Park Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 18: A stolen vehicle was recovered near the intersection of Shane Porter Road and Stateline Road at 2:22 p.m.
Jan. 16: Deputies made a DUI arrest near the intersection of Whitman and South Division streets in Walla Walla at 1:27 a.m.
Jan. 15: Deputies made another DUI arrest near the intersection of Isaacs Avenue and North Roosevelt Street at 10:41 p.m.
Walla Walla Fire Department
Jan. 18: Crews responded to a house fire in the 4400 block of Stateline Road at 7:14 a.m. Everyone had made it out of the house when firefighters arrived.
