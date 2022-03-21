Walla Walla police officers ended last week the way they started it: by investigating multiple vehicle prowls.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 20: Officers started Sunday investigating a vehicle prowl in the 1000 block of Alvarado Terrace at 6:16 a.m.
A little later in the morning, they served a warrant near the intersection of Isaacs Avenue and Airport Road at 8:48 a.m. and investigated a theft of a bicycle in the 900 block of Bonnie Brae Street at 9:35 a.m.
Officers then investigated two more vehicle prowls: one in the 1400 block of West Pine Street at 9:39 a.m. and one in the 1500 block of The Dalles Military Road at 9:53 a.m.
March 19: Officers arrested someone accused of trespassing in the 300 block of North Second Avenue at 4:14 a.m.
Later, officers helped their counterparts in the College Place Police Department by investigating a report of threats made there in the 1000 block of Southwest Puff Lane at 8:22 a.m.
That night, an investigation of a violation of a protection order in the 200 block of West Chestnut Street led to an arrest at 4:41 p.m.
March 18: Friday saw WWPD officers arrest someone with a warrant in the 700 block of South Ninth Avenue at 9:51 a.m., investigate a burglary in the 200 block of North 11th Avenue at 11:04 a.m. and investigate a report of identity theft in the 1200 block of North Ninth Avenue at 11:42 a.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 19: Officers arrested someone with multiple Milton-Freeweater and Umatilla County warrants in the 700 block of East Broadway Avenue at 1:43 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 20: Deputies investigated a complaint of harassment on Meissner Lane in Milton-Freewater at 7:33 p.m.
March 19: Deputies responded to a report of theft on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater at 11:05 a.m.
Later, they responded to two calls in Weston: first a noise compliant on South Broad Street at 12:15 p.m. and then a burglary on North Water Street at 12:24 p.m.
At 4:56 p.m. deputies investigated a theft at Athena Grocery on East Main Street in Athena at 6:56 p.m.
March 18: Deputies were in Milton-Freewater Friday morning investigation a trespass near the intersection of Government Mountain Road and Powerline Road at 8:17 a.m.
An investigation of an abandoned vehicle on private property took deputies to South Broad Street in Weston at 1:15 p.m.
Later, deputies were back in Milton-Freewater investigating a stolen bike at a gas station on Highway 11 at 2:12 p.m. and a report of a menacing person with a firearm on Walla Walla Road at 3:10 p.m.
Deputies were on First Street in Athena at 7:07 p.m. investigating a report of harassment at 7:07 p.m.
