The Walla Walla Fire Department started 2022 the way it ended 2021 — responding to weather-related collisions.
Walla Walla Fire Department
Jan. 3: A tree fell on power lines in the 1000 block of Boyer Avenue around 7:05 a.m. Firefighters remained on scene until Pacific Power arrived and took over.
Jan. 2: Paramedics responded to a car that slid off the roadway on U.S. Highway 12 near Milepost 346 at 9:04 p.m. When they arrived, they found the vehicle abandoned.
Dec. 29: A car slid off the road into a ditch. WWFD paramedics were called off after the Washington State Patrol reported the car had been abandoned.
Dec. 28: At about 2:18 p.m., a vehicle rolled off Sheffler Road near Lower Monumental Road. One person, a 17-year-old male, was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. No other vehicle was involved in the incident.
Firefighters were sent to assist at a three-car collision near Super One Foods at 4:34 p.m. on Ninth Avenue. No one was injured, though the incident did partly block the roadway.
Dec. 27: Crews responded at 11:42 p.m. to a vehicle that rolled over on Highway 12 near Milepost 336 in Walla Walla near the airport. There were no injuries.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 2: Officers went to an assault in the 2200 block of Isaacs Avenue at 3:41 a.m., a vehicle prowl at the Brookhaven Apartments on Bryant Avenue at 10:36 a.m., and investigated damage to a vehicle in the 00 block of East Birch Street at 1:04 p.m.
Jan. 1: Officers rang in the new year responding to an assault in the 1500 block of Isaacs Avenue, just 12 minutes after midnight. At 11:48 a.m., they investigated a slashed tire in the 100 block of Bush Street.
In the afternoon, police went to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Second Avenue at 1:17 p.m. and a theft in the 2000 block of Cookerly Drive at 3:07 p.m.
Dec. 31: Police investigated a report of trespassing in the 800 block of West Main Street at 1:48 a.m. Then they responded to an assault in the 1000 block of West Pine Street at 7:24 a.m.
Later, they made an arrest for malicious mischief in the 400 block of West Poplar Street at 3:59 p.m. At 8:23 p.m., they responded to an assault in the 500 block of South 12th Avenue. Officers closed out 2021 investigating a theft from a residence in the 400 block of Whitman Street.
Dec. 30: Officers responded to an assault in the 1100 block of West Pine Street at 4:29 p.m. and a burglary in the 800 block of Emma Street at 5:39 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Dec. 30: At 2:25 p.m., police responded to a driver crashing into and damaging a fire hydrant and leaving the scene in the 500 block of North Elizabeth Street.
College Place Police Department
Jan. 1: Officers responded to a one-vehicle collision on Saturday on Taumarson Road at 12:53 a.m.
Dec. 30: Police went to a two-vehicle collision at Southwest 10th Street and Southwest Blade Avenue at 6:43 p.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff
Dec. 30: Deputies responded to a burglary in the 200 block of Second Avenue in Burbank. $3,500 was stolen.
Dec. 29: Deputies investigated a vehicle prowl in the 400 block of Russet Road at 3:02 a.m.
