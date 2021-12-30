Winter weather continued to challenge drivers as local law enforcement responded to several snow- and ice-related collisions.
College Place Police Department
Dec. 28: Police responded to four single-car collisions Wednesday. No one was injured in any of them.
First, a vehicle slid off the road and into a ditch at the intersection of Wallula Avenue and South Campbell Road at 7:05 a.m.
Next, a vehicle slid into a city fence at South College Avenue and Southeast Lamperti Street at 10:50 a.m.
Then a vehicle slid off the road at the intersection of state Route 125 and Farmland Road at 12:34 p.m.
Finally, a vehicle slid into a city light pole at Northeast Rose Street and North College Avenue at 1:20 p.m.
After all the slipping and sliding, officers investigated graffiti on the sidewalk of Northeast C Street at 2:12 p.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 25: A burglary was reported in the 00 block of Northwest Davis Avenue outside of College Place at 4:10 a.m. Christmas day.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 29: Deputies responded to two collisions Wednesday in Milton-Freewater: one at Hudson Bay and Troyer roads at 1:44 p.m., and one at Steen and Lower Dry Creek roads at 9:56 p.m.
