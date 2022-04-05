Another report of graffiti highlights an all-Oregon edition of the safety log.
Milton-Freewater Police
April 4: Officers arrested a person for allegedly tampering with several residential structures in the 500 block of Rose Street and the surrounding area at 6:54 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
April 4: Deputies investigated a report of graffiti at Marie Dorian Park on Couse Creek Road in Milton-Freewater at 6:54 a.m.
Later, deputies were in Athena looking into trespassing on First Street at 11:59 a.m. and in Weston investigating a report of fraud on Water Street at 12:04 p.m.
April 3: Deputies responded to trespassing on Eastside Road in Milton-Freewater at 7:33 a.m. and to a report of unauthorized use of a vehicle on Highway 11, also in Milton-Freewater, at 11:12 a.m.
April 2: Deputies investigated an assault on North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater at 1:31 a.m.
Later, still in Milton-Freewater, they responded to trespassing on Government Mountain Road at 7:15 p.m.
April 1: Deputies responded to a report of a prowler Elliot Road in Milton-Freewater at 3:44 a.m.
