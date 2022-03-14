While Sundays are a day of rest for some, Milton-Freewater police officers spent the day arresting two people with warrants.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 13: Officers made two warrant arrests Sunday including one in the 100 block of Southeast Eighth Avenue at 11:11 a.m. and one in the 100 block of North Columbia Street at 1:30 p.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
March 13: Deputies responded to an assault at the Walla Walla County Jail at 8:36 p.m.
Umatilla County
March 13: Deputies were in Milton-Freewater investigating a report of trespassing on Eastside Road at 2:34 p.m.
A disturbance took deputies to South Broad Street in Weston at 5:22 p.m.
Later, they were back in Milton-Freewater investigating a theft on Locust Road at 7:47 p.m., trespassing on North Fork Walla Walla River at 8:10 p.m. and a disturbance on Walla Walla River Road at 9:54 p.m.
March 12: Deputies investigated a burglary on South Broad Street in Weston at 12:32 p.m.
March 11: In Milton-Freewater, deputies responded to drug activity at Wayside Market on Highway 11 at 6:14 p.m., a theft on Highway 11 at 6:41 p.m. and a report of forgery at Wayside Market on Highway 11 at 8:04 p.m.
In Athena, deputies arrested someone with a warrant on East Main Street at 7:58 p.m.
