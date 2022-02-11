Emergency Services

Investigation into a stolen firearm in Milton-Freewater highlights the latest edition of the safety log.

College Place Police Department

Feb. 10: Officers were called to graffiti in the 200 block of Northeast Damson Avenue at 10:42 a.m.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

Feb. 10: Officers took a report from a man in the 800 block of Perkins Street who said his gun had been stolen from him some time in the past three weeks.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 10: Deputies investigated a theft on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater at 10:52 a.m. and a hit-and-run collision on Highway 204 in Weston at 1:50 p.m.

Later, they checked out a report of trespassing on East College Street in Athena at 4:27 p.m. The caller said a man was on his porch and wouldn’t leave.

