A report of stolen gas highlights the latest safety log.
College Place Police Department
March 23: officers investigated a home burglary in the 00 block of Southeast Sixth Street at 2:33 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 23: Officers arrested a person with a warrant in the 500 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue at 12:41 p.m.
Later, officers investigated a theft of fuel in the 400 block of South Main Street at 6:24 p.m. The department said an orange vehicle fled toward Walla Walla with the stolen gas.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 23: Deputies investigated a theft at Taj Food Mart on Highway 11 in Milton Freewater at 3:10 p.m.
