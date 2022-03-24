es

A report of stolen gas highlights the latest safety log.

College Place Police Department

March 23: officers investigated a home burglary in the 00 block of Southeast Sixth Street at 2:33 p.m.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

March 23: Officers arrested a person with a warrant in the 500 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue at 12:41 p.m.

Later, officers investigated a theft of fuel in the 400 block of South Main Street at 6:24 p.m. The department said an orange vehicle fled toward Walla Walla with the stolen gas.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

March 23: Deputies investigated a theft at Taj Food Mart on Highway 11 in Milton Freewater at 3:10 p.m.

