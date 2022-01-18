A car left running while its owner was inside her home was stolen Monday morning in Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 17: Officers investigated a theft in the 900 block of North Ninth Avenue at 7:53 a.m. and a burglary in the 800 block of Edgewood Street at 2:17 p.m.
Jan. 16: Officers responded to a burglary in the 800 block of South 12th Avenue at 5:16 p.m.
Jan. 15: Police went out to the 100 block of West Birch Street to investigate a trespassing report at 8:47 a.m.
At 9:02 a.m., officers responded to disorderly conduct near the intersection of University and Stanton streets. Later, they arrested someone on a warrant in the 400 block of South Third Avenue at 2:32 p.m.
Jan. 14: Police responded to a fight at 12:44 a.m. in the 400 block of Ash Street.
Later, police arrested three people on warrants: one in the 600 block of South Ninth Avenue at 8 a.m., another in the 1500 block of Walla Walla Avenue at 9:25 a.m., and one near the intersection of East Alder and South Colville streets at 10:10 a.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 17: Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue at 6:03 a.m. A woman reported she left the vehicle running to warm it up and went back inside her home. When she returned, it was gone.
Later, officers took report of a burglary in the 100 block of South Main Street at 8:44 a.m. The reporter said money, tools and other items were stolen.
Jan. 14: While investigating an alarm in the 6100 block of North Main Street, officers discovered broken windows at a business at 11:33 p.m.
— From U-B reports
