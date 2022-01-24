Local police officers spent the weekend responding to multiple vehicle prowls, several thefts and a stolen car.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 23: On Sunday, officers responded to threats in the 00 block of East Moore Street at 2:55 p.m. and a vehicle prowl in the 1400 block of West Pine Street at 3:20 p.m.
Jan. 22: A busy Saturday saw officers respond to thefts in the 1100 block of West Elm Street at 12:33 a.m., in the 600 block of Woodland Avenue at 1:46 p.m. and in the 400 block of Wilbur Avenue at 4:34 p.m.
Officers also investigated a disturbance in the 1400 block of Plaza Way at 12:37 a.m., harassment in the 700 block of South Ninth Avenue at 2:31 p.m., an assault in the 1800 block of Plaza Way at 6:14 p.m., trespassing in the 400 block of Wilbur Avenue at 10:35 p.m. and a vehicle prowl near the intersection of North Spokane and East Rose streets at 10:23 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 22: Police arrested someone on a warrant in the 500 block of Elzora Loop at 6:27 p.m.
Jan. 21: Officers responded to a stolen 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier in the 1000 block of Northeast Third Avenue at 3:42 p.m.
