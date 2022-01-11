Oregon reports of a hit-and-run crash into a parked vehicle, a collision and a complaint of harassment kept officers busy recently.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 10: Police investigated a hit-and-run in the 1200 block of Mill Street at 11:27 a.m. No one was injured. The victim said her parked vehicle was sideswiped sometime after Saturday, Jan. 8.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 10: Deputies responded to a collision on Telephone Pole and Birch Creek roads in Milton-Freewater at 9:31 a.m.. No was injured. Later, deputies investigated harassment on Walla Walla River Road in Milton-Freewater at 6:57 p.m.
— From U-B reports
