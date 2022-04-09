A person allegedly misusing 911 was arrested in Milton-Freewater. Meanwhile, police in Walla Walla responded to two reports of vehicle prowls. All this and more in the latest safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 7: Officers recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested a suspect in the 100 block of Touchet Street at 8:39 a.m.
At 10:30 a.m., officers investigated a theft in the 00 block of Manila Street.
Officers responded to another theft in the 1600 block of North Wilbur Avenue at 1:36 p.m.
April 6: Police responded to a vehicle prowl in the 500 block of Rose Street at 8:18 a.m.
Next, officers served a warrant near the intersection of Mcauliff Street and Fourth Avenue at 8:39 a.m.
Officers investigated an assault in the 100 block of Bethel Street at 11:22 a.m.
Another vehicle prowl took officers to the 300 block of Chase Avenue at 11:48 a.m.
Officers wrapped up the morning investigating a theft in the 00 block of Main Street at 11:55 a.m.
In the afternoon, officers looked into a report of criminal mischief in the 900 block of Isaacs Avenue at 3:21 p.m. and a burglary in the 300 block of Tausick Way at 4:44 p.m.
Finally, they investigated harassment in the 00 block of East Oak Street at 4:58 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 7: Officers arrested a person in the 400 block of Miller Street for “misusing 911 over multiple calls” at 1:24 a.m.
April 6: Officers took a report of a stolen 1997 Honda Accord in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street at 5:32 a.m.
Later, officers arrested someone with a warrant in the 100 block of Southeast Fifth Avenue at 2:01 p.m.
