Before a busy, three-day weekend for local law enforcement even began, Walla Walla police officers arrested a man for allegedly harassing court employees in the Walla Walla District Court parking lot on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 21: Officers investigated the theft of a license plate off a vehicle in the 300 block of Catherine Street at 10:00 a.m.
Later, they responded to a broken car window in the 200 block of Willard Street at 11:56 a.m.
Feb. 20: Officers began Sunday investigating a damaged door lock to an alcohol cooler in the 1600 block of East Alder Street at 2:40 a.m.
Later in the morning, they responded to a theft in the 800 block of North Main Street at 9:37 a.m. and served a warrant in the 00 block of East Alder Street at 10:29 a.m.
In the afternoon, police investigated a burglary in the 200 block of East Alder Street at 12:05 p.m.
That night, they went to an assault in the 1100 block of West Elm Street at 8:47 p.m.
Feb. 19: Officers investigated a burglary in the 500 block of East Sumach Street at 6:44 a.m.
Police then responded to three separate reports of malicious-criminal mischief including one in the 700 block of North Seventh Avenue at 8:58 a.m., one in the 1500 block of East Alder Street at 9:42 a.m. and one in the 1700 block of South Third Street at 10:13 a.m. No further details of the nature of the incidents were provided by the Police Department.
Later, officers served a warrant in the 300 block of Chase Avenue at 4:04 p.m. and arrested someone with a warrant in the 200 block of North Spokane Street at 8:22 p.m.
They ended the day by arresting someone after a report of shoplifting at Super 1 Foods on South Ninth Avenue at 9:08 p.m.
Feb. 18: Officers investigated a complaint of harassment in the 400 block of West Maple Street at 11:00 a.m. and a burglary in the 100 block of West Elm Street at 11:37 a.m.
Later, they responded to a vehicle prowl in the 500 block of Campus Loop at 1:16 p.m.
Officers then investigated three separate assaults. First, they responded to an assault near the intersection of 13th Avenue and West Elm Street at 1:51 p.m.
Later, they made an arrest after a report of an assault in the 500 block of South Third Avenue at 4:37 p.m.
Finally, they investigated another assault in the 200 block of West Chestnut Street at 9:41 p.m.
Feb. 17: Officers arrested someone in the Walla Walla District Court parking lot who was accused of harassing court employees and threatening to assault a police officer at 9:35 a.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Feb. 21: Officers spent part of the morning investigating graffiti found at multiple locations throughout town, all with the same-colored spray paint.
Later, officers arrested two people with warrants: first in the 800 block of North Main Street at 1:11 p.m. and then near the intersection of Vining Street and Northwest Eighth Avenue at 2:39 p.m.
Feb. 20: Officers arrested someone with a warrant near the intersection of Depot Street and West Broadway Avenue at 4:53 p.m.
Feb. 19: Officers arrested someone with a warrant in the 900 block of Cowl Street at 2:01 p.m.
Feb. 18: Officers made two arrests Friday. First, they made a probable cause arrest in the 1100 block of South Main Street at 12:22 a.m. Then, they made a warrant arrest in the 100 block of Raspberry Loop at 1:59 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.