Law enforcement in the Walla Walla Valley handled several thefts, a noise complaint involving loud music playing shortly after midnight and a report of gun fire over the weekend.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 10: Officers executed a warrant in the 2000 block of Melrose Street at 1:01 a.m.
Jan. 9: At 9:32 a.m., officers investigated a robbery in the 600 block of North Ninth Avenue. Then they were dispatched to the 00 block of East Main Street to a theft.
Later, police investigated harassment in the 700 block of South Ninth Street at 3:36 p.m.
Jan. 8: WWPD officers began their Saturday serving a warrant in the 100 block of East Main Street at 5:31 a.m.
They investigated online extortion in the 1900 block of South Third Avenue at 11:17 a.m., a theft in the 00 block of East Oak Street at 1:10 p.m. and a burglary in the 100 block of South Ninth Avenue at 4:04 p.m.
Later, they served a warrant in the 1200 block of North Ninth Avenue at 4:06 p.m. and responded to a theft in the 1700 block of Melrose Street at 10:38 p.m.
Jan. 7: On Friday, officers responded to a report of possible child neglect in the 500 block of South Third Street at 9:09 a.m. They investigate a vehicle prowl in the 1100 block of East Alder Street at 10:56 p.m. and a theft in the 400 block of North Seventh Avenue at 12:38 p.m.
Jan. 6: Police investigated three thefts Thursday including one in the 100 block of Cascade Drive at 6:57 a.m., another in the 1600 block of West Poplar Street at 2:09 p.m. and finally in the 1600 block of West Poplar at 3:22 p.m.
College Place Police Department
Jan. 6: Police responded to loud music playing at 12:26 a.m. near Southeast Third Street. Officers then assisted at a collision involving a jack-knifed semi-truck at the intersection of Southeast Birch Avenue and Southeast 11th Street at 12:45 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 8: Officers served a warrant in the 100 block of North Columbia Street at 1:06 a.m.
Jan. 6: They spent Thursday executing two arrest warrants including one at 3:44 p.m. and the other at 6:21 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 9: Deputies responded to gun shots near Milton Cemetery Road and Grant Road in Milton-Freewater at 5:09 a.m. but were unable to locate anything.
Jan. 8: They investigated a report of unauthorized use of a vehicle on West Ballou Road in Milton-Freewater at 8:24 a.m.
Jan. 7: At 10:09 a.m., deputies investigated a theft on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
Jan. 6: They responded to two reports in Weston Thursday morning. First, they investigated a theft on South Broad Street at 9:39 a.m. Then, they responded to a public disturbance on East Main Street at 11:29 a.m.
