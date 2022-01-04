A report of shots fired in Milton-Freewater leading up to New Year's Eve turned out to be just fireworks.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 3: On Monday, officers investigated a missing person at 8:24 a.m. and a theft in the 200 block of McAuliff Street at 8:39 a.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff
Dec. 30: Deputies went to an unauthorized entry of a vehicle on Highway 339 in Milton-Freewater at 10:38 a.m. and a hit-and-run on Williamson Road in Weston at 1:44 p.m.
They also responded to a single-car collision on Schubert Road in Milton-Freewater at 2:44 p.m. The vehicle rolled off the road but stopped on all four wheels. No was injured. No property was damaged, and the crash did not block the road.
Later, deputies were called by someone who heard what sounded like shots fired near Ringer Road in Milton-Freewater at 5:16 p.m. The caller went outside, however, and saw it was actually fireworks.
