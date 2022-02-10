Two burn complaints, two reports of trespassing at a Milton-Freewater business and a dispute at Weston City Hall highlight the latest edition of the safety log.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 9: Deputies responded to two complaints of trespassing in Milton-Freewater, one at the Wayside Market on Highway 11 at 2:37 p.m. and one at the Triangle L Store on North Columbia Street at 3:12 p.m.
Later, they responded to a dispute at Weston City Hall at 4:15 p.m.
Walla Walla Fire Department
Feb. 9: A crew was called to investigate smoke coming from a building in the 1500 block of Plaza Way 8:01 a.m. No further information was provided.
Firefighters responded to a burn complaint in the 700 block of North Sixth Avenue at 12:30 a.m.
Feb. 8: Firefighters responded to a burn complaint in the 200 block of West Chestnut Street at 8:17 p.m.
Feb. 7: A crew assisted at a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of South Roosevelt and East Alder streets at 6:38 a.m.
Feb. 5: The department responded to a dryer on fire at a laundromat in the 2000 block of Isaacs Avenue at 8:40 p.m.
