A report of an jail inmate violating a no-contact order highlights the latest edition of the safety log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 7: Deputies investigated a report that an inmate at the Walla Walla County Jail violated a no-contact order during a jail video visit.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Feb. 7: Officers arrested a woman with a Washington warrant in the 100 block of Elzora Street at 2:39 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 7: Deputies took a report of littering on Highway 332 west of Milton-Freewater at 2:09 p.m.
— From U-B reports
