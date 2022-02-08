es

A report of an jail inmate violating a no-contact order highlights the latest edition of the safety log.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 7: Deputies investigated a report that an inmate at the Walla Walla County Jail violated a no-contact order during a jail video visit.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

Feb. 7: Officers arrested a woman with a Washington warrant in the 100 block of Elzora Street at 2:39 p.m.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 7: Deputies took a report of littering on Highway 332 west of Milton-Freewater at 2:09 p.m.

