Multiple reports of trespassing and a stolen bicycle highlight the safety log Thursday, Feb. 3.
College Place Police Department
Feb. 2: Officers investigated two cases of graffiti: one in an alley near Southwest Bade Avenue and Southwest 12th Street at 9:25 a.m., and one on a fence near Southeast Birch Avenue and Southeast Fourth Street at 11:14 a.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 2: Deputies were in Athena on Wednesday morning investigating an abandoned vehicle on East Darwin Street at 10:09 a.m.
Later, they investigated a trespassing on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater at 3:55 p.m.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 30: Deputies responded to a hit-and-run collision on U. S. Highway 12 about 13 miles north of Dayton at 4:57 p.m.
Jan. 29: Deputies investigated a report of trespassing at the Dayton post office, 202 S. Second St., at 10:37 a.m.
Later, they investigated a theft on Main Street in Dayton at 11:38 a.m. and assisted at a collision with no injuries on Main Street in Dayton at 6:24 p.m.
Jan. 28: Deputies responded to a report of an unwanted person on Washington Street in Dayton at 11:06 a.m. and theft of a bicycle on Main Street in Dayton at 12:47 a.m.
