Local law enforcement investigated a stolen vehicle and theft of a license plate and parts from off a vehicle.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 26: Officers investigated a license plate theft in the 200 block of North Third Avenue at 11:18 a.m. Later police arrested someone on a warrant in the 100 block of South Tausick Way.
Jan. 25: Police responded to a protection order violation in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street at 2:04 p.m.
Jan. 22: Officers investigated a vehicle prowl in the 800 block of West Rose Street at 4:58 p.m.
College Place Police Department
Jan. 26: Officers investigated a stolen car in the 1200 block of Southeast Colonial Drive at 12:51 p.m. and a report of parts stolen from a car in the 600 block of Southeast Birch Avenue at 4:16 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 26: Deputies took a report of a theft on North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater at 12:10 p.m. Later, deputies responded to fraud on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater at 3:27 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.