Mail theft, a warrant arrest and items stolen from a car overnight are in the law local enforcement reports from Tuesday, Jan. 25.
College Place Police Department
Jan. 22: Officers investigated a hit-and-run involving a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Laurella Lane at 7:06 a.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 24: Deputies arrested someone on a warrant in the 10000 block of Mill Creek Road in Walla Walla County at 5:28 p.m.
Later, they investigated mail theft in the 100 block of Teri Road in Burbank at 8:33 p.m.
Jan: 22: Deputies made a DUI arrest near the intersection of South Clinton Street and Boyer Avenue in Walla Walla at 1:09 a.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 24: Officers investigated a report of a wallet and multiple pieces of identification stolen from a vehicle overnight in the 900 block of Ward Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 24: Deputies took a report of graffiti on private property on North Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater at 2 p.m.
Jan. 23: Deputies investigated a disturbance on North Water Street in Weston at 11:30 p.m.
Jan. 22: The Sheriff's Office responded to a collision on West Ferndale Road in Milton-Freewater at 12:27 a.m.
Jan. 21: At 9 a.m., deputies investigated trespassing on Highway 339 in Milton-Freewater.
