A case of a student’s stolen iPad highlights the latest edition of the safety log.
College Place Police Department
Feb. 13: Officers investigated a hit-and-run collision in the 1700 block of Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard at 3:37 p.m.
Feb. 11: Officers took a report of an iPad stolen from a student’s backpack in the 300 block of Southwest Academy Way.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 12: Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 12000 block of Lower Waitsburg Road in Waitsburg at 7:35 a.m.
Feb. 11: Deputies investigated an assault in the 600 block of Main Street in Waitsburg at 2:56 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 15: Deputies investigated a disturbance on Couse Creek Road in Milton-Freewater at 1:23 a.m.
Feb. 11: Deputies responded to report of trespassing on East College Street in Athena at 8:51 a.m. and to a report of fraud on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater at 9:04 a.m.
Later, deputies were back in Athena to investigate a woman harassing her ex-boyfriend at 12:19 p.m.
