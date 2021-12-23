Local police spent Wednesday executing warrants and investigating a punctured tire.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 22: Officers went Wednesday to a theft in the 1100 block of West Elm Street, arresting two people on warrants — one near North Park and Rose streets at 8:51 a.m. and the other near Melrose Street and North Wilbur Avenue at 10:21 a.m. — and investigating a violation of a protection order in the 300 block of South Park Street at 8:56 p.m.
College Place Police Department
Dec. 22: At 11:09 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle with a tire punctured sometime during the night in the 800 block of Southeast Mockingbird Drive.
— From U-B reports
