Two packages were allegedly stolen from the front doorstep of College Place homes Monday. One act of porch pirating was caught on tape.
College Pace Police Department
March 28: Officers investigated a vehicle prowl in the 00 block of Northeast Birch Street at 10:53 p.m. The vehicle was broken into while its owner, a Walla Walla University student, was away for spring break.
Officers investigated a package theft in the 500 block of Magnoni Drive at 3:17 p.m. The reporting party has video footage of someone stealing the package, according to police.
Later, officers responded to a report of another stolen package, this time in the 1300 block of Southeast Central Avenue at 8 p.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
March 29: Deputies investigated a vehicle prowl in the 21900 block of state Route 124 in Burbank at 1:46 a.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 29: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision on East Main Street in Athena at 6:02 a.m.
March 28: Deputies responded to a prowler on North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater at 8:54 p.m.
March 27: Deputies took a report of unauthorized use of a vehicle on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater at 6:13 p.m.
— From U-B reports
