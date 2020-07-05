College Place firefighters responded to two house and several ground cover fires Saturday night.
At 9:39 p.m., six firefighters arrived at a single-family home at 1277 S.E. Constitution Drive, for a blaze in the attic that was quickly put out, according to College Place Fire Department firefighter Logan Bartlett.
The home’s residents got out safely, Bartlett said. Neither the cause of the fire, nor estimated damage was known this morning.
At 11 p.m., the College Place and Walla Walla Fire departments responded to 995 Sentry Dr., to battle a fire that began in arborvitae shrubs in the yard and spread to the side of the home.
No one was injured, Bartlett said, noting he could not yet say if fireworks were the cause of the fire. The estimated damage was not available this morning.
Numerous ground fires during the evening were rapidly brought under control, he added.