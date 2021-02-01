Officials say a Kennewick man died on the banks of the Snake River in the Prescott area Sunday evening.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies and seven Walla Walla County Fire District 3 medics responded to the Snake River fishing access point off Van Hollebeke Road at just after 8 p.m.
A 57-year-old man was found on the river bank with a large salmon in his net, said Chief Deputy Richard Schram with the Sheriff's Office.
The man had preexisting medical conditions, and no foul play was suspected, Schram said.
The Sheriff's Office had not released the name of the man as of 7:30 a.m. Monday.