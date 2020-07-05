Washington State Patrol arrested a Washington state man Saturday evening after receiving multiple calls of an erratic driver running vehicles off U.S. Highway 12.
Constantino Espana, 49, was lodged in Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of driving under the influence and resisting arrest, said Trooper Chris Thorson, the agency's public information officer for Southeast Washington.
Starting at about 5:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol began receiving reports of a speeding 2002 Ford Focus being driven erratically and its driver running multiple other vehicles off the road, Thorson said this morning.
A state trooper got behind the vehicle in Walla Walla, followed it through Dixie and was finally able to pull the vehicle over near the McCallum Road intersection, south of Waitsburg.
Upon stopping, the trooper observed Espana digging around in his car while refusing to follow commands. The trooper then drew his weapon to approach the vehicle.
Espana was visibly inebriated, according to the state patrol, and fought with the trooper. The car had a flat tire, and Espana had been driving on its rim.
At 5:42 p.m., the trooper had Espana in custody. Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the operation.
Information about Espana’s city of residence was not available this morning.