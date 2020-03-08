LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
12:34 p.m. — Identity theft, 1300 block of Alvarado Terrace.
12:49 p.m. — Purple Trek bike with green front tire and green grip tape stolen, 900 block of Isaacs Avenue.
3:09 p.m. — Theft, Grocery Outlet, 910 S. Ninth Ave.
Feb. 27
3:14 p.m. — Theft, Book & Game, 38 E. Main St.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla Police Department
Saturday
6:31 a.m. — Megan Fauver, for investigation of fourth-degree assault, interfering with a police report and felony harassment-threatening to kill.
Department of Corrections
Friday
9:30 a.m. — Marcelino Pedroza, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla Country District 4
Saturday
1:23 p.m. — Utility pole fire, near intersection of Old Milton Highway and Braden Road. Fire put out quickly, power restored to about 11 Pacific Power customers within two hours.
Walla Walla Country District 8
Thursday
Natural cover fire adjacent to Bergevin Springs Road. Burn pile ignited nearby pasture and burned about four acres. No injuries, no structures threatened.