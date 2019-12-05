LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
10:35 a.m. — Theft, 400 block West Cherry Street.
Tuesday
6:13 p.m. — Purse stolen, 1100 block Abadie Street.
5:18 p.m. — Window pane smashed, 1200 block East Alder Street.
12:48 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block South Division Street.
12:06 p.m. — Window damaged by BB gun, 100 block Whitman Street.
7:46 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block East Oak Street.
Monday
9:30 p.m. — Assault, 1800 block Plaza Way.
7:51 p.m. — Package stolen off porch, 1900 block East Alder Street.
2:59 p.m. — Bluetooth speaker stolen, 100 block East Chestnut Street.
10:37 a.m. — Theft, 800 block North Sixth Avenue.
7:28 a.m. — Burglary, 1000 block South Second Avenue.
Nov. 22
10:59 a.m. — Theft, 500 block Avery Street.
Nov. 21
1:28 p.m. — Graffiti, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.
Nov. 14
4:35 p.m. — Assault, 1400 block Walla Walla Avenue.
College Place
Wednesday
5:47 p.m. — Vehicle struck dog, Fourth Street and Birch Avenue; dog ran away, vehicle damaged.
Umatilla County
Today
6:19 a.m. — Hit-and-run, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Wednesday
6:56 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Bannister and Schrimpf roads, Weston.
ARRESTS
Washington State Patrol
Wednesday
11:08 p.m. — Jose H. Albarran, for investigation of DUI.
Columbia County
Wednesday
1:20 p.m. — Efren Zuno, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Today
1:44 a.m. — Daniel Saldana Silva, for investigation of being a fugitive.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Wednesday
2:11 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Cugini Italian Import Foods, 960 Wallula Ave.; no hospital transports, unknown damages, road blocked 45 minutes for cleanup.