LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

10:35 a.m. — Theft, 400 block West Cherry Street.

Tuesday

6:13 p.m. — Purse stolen, 1100 block Abadie Street.

5:18 p.m. — Window pane smashed, 1200 block East Alder Street.

12:48 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block South Division Street.

12:06 p.m. — Window damaged by BB gun, 100 block Whitman Street.

7:46 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block East Oak Street.

Monday

9:30 p.m. — Assault, 1800 block Plaza Way.

7:51 p.m. — Package stolen off porch, 1900 block East Alder Street.

2:59 p.m. — Bluetooth speaker stolen, 100 block East Chestnut Street.

10:37 a.m. — Theft, 800 block North Sixth Avenue.

7:28 a.m. — Burglary, 1000 block South Second Avenue.

Nov. 22

10:59 a.m. — Theft, 500 block Avery Street.

Nov. 21

1:28 p.m. — Graffiti, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.

Nov. 14

4:35 p.m. — Assault, 1400 block Walla Walla Avenue.

College Place

Wednesday

5:47 p.m. — Vehicle struck dog, Fourth Street and Birch Avenue; dog ran away, vehicle damaged.

Umatilla County

Today

6:19 a.m. — Hit-and-run, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Wednesday

6:56 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Bannister and Schrimpf roads, Weston.

ARRESTS

Washington State Patrol

Wednesday

11:08 p.m. — Jose H. Albarran, for investigation of DUI.

Columbia County

Wednesday

1:20 p.m. — Efren Zuno, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Today

1:44 a.m. — Daniel Saldana Silva, for investigation of being a fugitive.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Wednesday

2:11 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Cugini Italian Import Foods, 960 Wallula Ave.; no hospital transports, unknown damages, road blocked 45 minutes for cleanup.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.