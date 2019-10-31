LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

5:56 p.m. — Windshield broken, 500 block Locust Street.

3:24 p.m. — Theft, 1800 block Pleasant Street.

1:48 p.m. — String trimmer stolen from truck, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.

12:06 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block East Alder Street.

Monday

1:59 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Fort Walla Walla Park, 755 NE Myra Road; suspect cited.

1:33 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 600 block East Chestnut Street.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

10:07 p.m. — Trespassing, Walla Walla Corn Maze, 853 Five Mile Road, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

8:24 p.m. — Assault, Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Today

3:55 a.m. — Ruandy N. Reyes Espinoza, for investigation of DUI and second-degree malicious mischief.

Columbia County

Wednesday

5:17 p.m. — Jose G. Flores Hernandez, for investigation of first- and second-degree child rape.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

4:27 p.m. — Will A. Stubblefield Jr., for investigation of DOC violation.

5:02 p.m. — Allen F. Modrell, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla Fire Department

Wednesday

3:20 p.m. — Vehicle fire, 1200 block Yellowhawk Way; no injuries, car total loss, Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded.

2:14 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Alder and Roosevelt streets; not blocking, no hospital transports.

Tuesday

5:54 p.m. — Bicyclist and vehicle collision, McDonald’s, 814 S. Ninth Ave.; not blocking, no hospital transports.

