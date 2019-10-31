LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
5:56 p.m. — Windshield broken, 500 block Locust Street.
3:24 p.m. — Theft, 1800 block Pleasant Street.
1:48 p.m. — String trimmer stolen from truck, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.
12:06 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block East Alder Street.
Monday
1:59 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Fort Walla Walla Park, 755 NE Myra Road; suspect cited.
1:33 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 600 block East Chestnut Street.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
10:07 p.m. — Trespassing, Walla Walla Corn Maze, 853 Five Mile Road, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
8:24 p.m. — Assault, Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Today
3:55 a.m. — Ruandy N. Reyes Espinoza, for investigation of DUI and second-degree malicious mischief.
Columbia County
Wednesday
5:17 p.m. — Jose G. Flores Hernandez, for investigation of first- and second-degree child rape.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
4:27 p.m. — Will A. Stubblefield Jr., for investigation of DOC violation.
5:02 p.m. — Allen F. Modrell, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla Fire Department
Wednesday
3:20 p.m. — Vehicle fire, 1200 block Yellowhawk Way; no injuries, car total loss, Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded.
2:14 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Alder and Roosevelt streets; not blocking, no hospital transports.
Tuesday
5:54 p.m. — Bicyclist and vehicle collision, McDonald’s, 814 S. Ninth Ave.; not blocking, no hospital transports.