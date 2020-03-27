U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

7:36 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block East Main Street.

Wednesday

8:01 p.m. — Assault, 00 block Lenore Street; woman arrested.

5:54 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 300 block West Poplar Street.

10:56 a.m. — Theft, 2600 block Isaacs Avenue.

March 2

2:48 p.m. — Fraud, 400 block Lincoln Street.

Walla Walla County

Monday

6:16 p.m. — Tools stolen, 00 block Foster Road, Walla Walla.

4:42 p.m. — Burglary, 1400 block Martin Road, Walla Walla.

12:17 p.m. — Romance scam/swindle, 200 block Thurber Road, Touchet.

10:40 a.m. — Harassment. Estranged husband left voodoo doll at home, 00 block Main Street, Burbank.

Sunday

5:21 p.m. — Possible assault several days prior, 100 block North E Street, Prescott.

8:40 a.m. — Graffiti, 100 block South E Street, Prescott.

March 20

8:14 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 00 block Foster Road, Walla Walla.

6:22 p.m. — Assault, 00 block Adair Road, Burbank.

8:32 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 2000 block Delmont Street, Walla Walla.

March 19

4:39 p.m. — Home windows broken, 00 block Main Street, Burbank.

March 18

5:55 p.m. — Assault, Chase and Middle Waitsburg roads, Walla Walla.

4:14 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W,. Alder St., Walla Walla.

March 12

12:49 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 300 block West Alder Street, Walla Walla.

Jan. 17

4:17 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Langdon Road and Plaza Way, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Thursday

1:20 p.m. — Assault, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

9:16 a.m. — Burglary, Locust Road, Milton-Freewater.

9:07 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Tum-A-Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.

8:48 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

8:05 p.m. — Cody R. Hatley, for investigation of stolen firearm possession, first-degree unlawful firearm possession, controlled substance possession, and making false/misleading statements to a public servant.

7:50 p.m. — Raymond H.J. Embree, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession.

