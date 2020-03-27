LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
7:36 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block East Main Street.
Wednesday
8:01 p.m. — Assault, 00 block Lenore Street; woman arrested.
5:54 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 300 block West Poplar Street.
10:56 a.m. — Theft, 2600 block Isaacs Avenue.
March 2
2:48 p.m. — Fraud, 400 block Lincoln Street.
Walla Walla County
Monday
6:16 p.m. — Tools stolen, 00 block Foster Road, Walla Walla.
4:42 p.m. — Burglary, 1400 block Martin Road, Walla Walla.
12:17 p.m. — Romance scam/swindle, 200 block Thurber Road, Touchet.
10:40 a.m. — Harassment. Estranged husband left voodoo doll at home, 00 block Main Street, Burbank.
Sunday
5:21 p.m. — Possible assault several days prior, 100 block North E Street, Prescott.
8:40 a.m. — Graffiti, 100 block South E Street, Prescott.
March 20
8:14 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 00 block Foster Road, Walla Walla.
6:22 p.m. — Assault, 00 block Adair Road, Burbank.
8:32 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 2000 block Delmont Street, Walla Walla.
March 19
4:39 p.m. — Home windows broken, 00 block Main Street, Burbank.
March 18
5:55 p.m. — Assault, Chase and Middle Waitsburg roads, Walla Walla.
4:14 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W,. Alder St., Walla Walla.
March 12
12:49 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 300 block West Alder Street, Walla Walla.
Jan. 17
4:17 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Langdon Road and Plaza Way, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Thursday
1:20 p.m. — Assault, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:16 a.m. — Burglary, Locust Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:07 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Tum-A-Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:48 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
8:05 p.m. — Cody R. Hatley, for investigation of stolen firearm possession, first-degree unlawful firearm possession, controlled substance possession, and making false/misleading statements to a public servant.
7:50 p.m. — Raymond H.J. Embree, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession.