Walla Walla

Wednesday

11:32 p.m. — Man robbed of cash at knifepoint, Rose Street and Myra Road.

8:57 a.m. — Items stolen from three storage units, Mill Creek Self Storage, 2932 E. Isaacs Ave.

Tuesday

2:35 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, theft, Tietan Street and Fourth Avenue.

9:20 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Second Avenue and Rose Street, man arrested.

Dec. 31

11:37 a.m. — Stolen brass sold to Walla Walla Recycling Center, 827 N. 12th Ave.

College Place

Wednesday

3:38 p.m. — Cash stolen, 00 block Wallula Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

3:12 p.m. — Firearm and jacket stolen from vehicle, 1000 block North Elizabeth Street.

10:03 a.m. — Graffiti, Freewater Park, 722 N. Main St.

7:23 a.m. — Two backpacks stolen from vehicle, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1151 N. Elizabeth St.

ARRESTS

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

7:05 p.m. — Joshua J. Anderson, for investigation of meth possession, supplying contraband, and initiating a false report.

5:30 p.m. — William A.T. Futch, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, unauthorized vehicle use, and two counts of felony probation violation.

