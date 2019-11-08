LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Thursday
10:331 a.m. — Vehicle’s window broken overnight, 600 block Southwest Second Street.
Umatilla County
Thursday
6:24 p.m. — Theft, Sykes Boulevard and Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Washington State Patrol
Thursday
8:25 p.m. — Andrea L. Beck, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
1:10 p.m. — Christian D. Meza Quezada, for investigation of DOC violation.
12:10 p.m. — Gabriela Garcia, for investigation of DOC violation.
11:24 a.m. — Brett L. Card, for investigation of DOC violation.