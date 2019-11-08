LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Thursday

10:331 a.m. — Vehicle’s window broken overnight, 600 block Southwest Second Street.

Umatilla County

Thursday

6:24 p.m. — Theft, Sykes Boulevard and Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Washington State Patrol

Thursday

8:25 p.m. — Andrea L. Beck, for investigation of DUI.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

1:10 p.m. — Christian D. Meza Quezada, for investigation of DOC violation.

12:10 p.m. — Gabriela Garcia, for investigation of DOC violation.

11:24 a.m. — Brett L. Card, for investigation of DOC violation.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.