U-B Emergency Services for 2/4/20

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

2:57 p.m. — Vehicle damaged between noon and 2 p.m., 500 block South Second Avenue.

11:51 a.m. — Theft, 200 block West Alder Street.

11:43 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, Les Schwab Tire Center, 2150 E. Isaacs Ave.

Sunday

12:21 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue; two adults, one juvenile arrested.

Saturday

4:11 p.m. — Spray paint tagging, 600 block West Alder Street.

10:38 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 500 block Willow Street.

8:16 a.m. — Trespassing, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.

Friday

4:43 p.m. — Assault, Pioneer Middle School, 450 Bridge St.

11:02 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block North 11th Avenue.

Thursday

12:50 p.m. — Catalytic converter cut from used vehicle overnight, 2600 block Isaacs Avenue.

11:23 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 900 block Hobson Street; man arrested.

Jan. 28

7:28 p.m. — Assault, 00 block East Moore Street.

Jan. 27

5:47 p.m. — Theft, 900 block Isaacs Avenue.

12:54 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 00 block North Third Avenue.

Jan. 23

2:53 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 500 block West Rose Street.

10:49 a.m. — Knife on school property, Garrison Middle School, 906 Chase Ave.; juvenile arrested.

Jan. 9

4:51 p.m. — Assault, 100 block West Main Street.

Jan. 8

12:20 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 500 block North Ninth Avenue.

Jan. 3

8:35 a.m. — Fraudulent debit card use in November 2019, 1800 block Plaza Way.

Walla Walla County

Monday

12:04 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 1100 block South Wilbur Avenue, Walla Walla.

Thursday

9:34 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 600 block Arnold Lane, Waitsburg.

12:37 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1700 block Reser Road, Walla Walla.

Wednesday

6:27 p.m. — Assault, 00 block Birch Street, Burbank.

Jan. 24

11:29 a.m. — Graffiti at Walla Walla High School by juvenile during couple of weeks, 800 Abbott Road, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

9:56 a.m. — Graffiti, 200 block North Columbia Street.

8:33 a.m. — Graffiti, 300 block South Columbia Street.

8:26 a.m. — Graffiti, 500 block South Main Street.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Monday

11:41 p.m. — Craig A. Wold, for investigation of physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

7:44 p.m. — Emmett L. Hankey, for investigation of being a fugitive and using drug paraphernalia.

Department of Corrections

Monday

6:59 p.m. — Megan J. Wall, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Monday

7:33 p.m. — Power line buzzing, 100 block West Chestnut Street; no threat to public, deferred to Pacific Power.

9:04 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Third Avenue and Chestnut Street; no injuries, unknown damages.

