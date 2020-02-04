LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
2:57 p.m. — Vehicle damaged between noon and 2 p.m., 500 block South Second Avenue.
11:51 a.m. — Theft, 200 block West Alder Street.
11:43 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, Les Schwab Tire Center, 2150 E. Isaacs Ave.
Sunday
12:21 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue; two adults, one juvenile arrested.
Saturday
4:11 p.m. — Spray paint tagging, 600 block West Alder Street.
10:38 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 500 block Willow Street.
8:16 a.m. — Trespassing, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
Friday
4:43 p.m. — Assault, Pioneer Middle School, 450 Bridge St.
11:02 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block North 11th Avenue.
Thursday
12:50 p.m. — Catalytic converter cut from used vehicle overnight, 2600 block Isaacs Avenue.
11:23 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 900 block Hobson Street; man arrested.
Jan. 28
7:28 p.m. — Assault, 00 block East Moore Street.
Jan. 27
5:47 p.m. — Theft, 900 block Isaacs Avenue.
12:54 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 00 block North Third Avenue.
Jan. 23
2:53 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 500 block West Rose Street.
10:49 a.m. — Knife on school property, Garrison Middle School, 906 Chase Ave.; juvenile arrested.
Jan. 9
4:51 p.m. — Assault, 100 block West Main Street.
Jan. 8
12:20 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 500 block North Ninth Avenue.
Jan. 3
8:35 a.m. — Fraudulent debit card use in November 2019, 1800 block Plaza Way.
Walla Walla County
Monday
12:04 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 1100 block South Wilbur Avenue, Walla Walla.
Thursday
9:34 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 600 block Arnold Lane, Waitsburg.
12:37 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1700 block Reser Road, Walla Walla.
Wednesday
6:27 p.m. — Assault, 00 block Birch Street, Burbank.
Jan. 24
11:29 a.m. — Graffiti at Walla Walla High School by juvenile during couple of weeks, 800 Abbott Road, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
9:56 a.m. — Graffiti, 200 block North Columbia Street.
8:33 a.m. — Graffiti, 300 block South Columbia Street.
8:26 a.m. — Graffiti, 500 block South Main Street.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Monday
11:41 p.m. — Craig A. Wold, for investigation of physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
7:44 p.m. — Emmett L. Hankey, for investigation of being a fugitive and using drug paraphernalia.
Department of Corrections
Monday
6:59 p.m. — Megan J. Wall, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Monday
7:33 p.m. — Power line buzzing, 100 block West Chestnut Street; no threat to public, deferred to Pacific Power.
9:04 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Third Avenue and Chestnut Street; no injuries, unknown damages.