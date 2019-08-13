Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
today
3:36 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block East Oak Street.
monday
5:48 p.m. — Burglary, 1500 block J Street.
10:08 a.m. — Theft, 00 block North Third Avenue.
6:40 a.m. — Package stolen, 00 block Newell Street.
3:22 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1200 block Francis Avenue.
sunday
3:11 p.m. — Five HVAC cooling units stolen, 2900 block Isaacs Avenue.
10:53 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block Union Street.
1:31 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block East Main Street.
aug. 2
1:24 p.m. — Firearm stolen, 700 block Irene Street.
june 25
2:52 p.m. — Weapons violation, 1900 block Melrose Street; man arrested and released.
Milton-Freewater
monday
12:31 p.m. — Vehicle struck in July, Safeway, 455 N. Columbia St.; no injuries.
8:56 a.m. — Jewelry stolen, 600 block Northwest Eighth Avenue.
College Place
today
12:55 a.m. — Rocks thrown into windows, 200 block Northwest B Street.
Umatilla County
monday
9:15 p.m. — Drug activity, East Washington Street, Athena.
1:58 p.m. — Drug activity, South Washington Street, Weston.
arrests
Walla Walla
today
2:40 a.m. —
12:20 a.m. — Charles A. Buettner, for investigation of DOC violation.
Collee Place
monday
6:35 p.m. — Wyatt D. Miller, for investigation of DUI.
Washington State Patrol
today
12:10 a.m. — Raini Morgan, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
monday
4:42 p.m. — Christopher M. Crump, for investigation of DOC violation.
12:40 p.m. — Katie A. Sargent, for investigation of DOC violation.
10:14 a.m. — Nathan J. Shelley, for investigation of DOC violation.