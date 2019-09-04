Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
2:37 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block South Ninth Avenue, man cited and released.
Monday
9:32 a.m. — Property stolen from vehicle overnight, 300 block South Palouse Street.
1:56 a.m. — Burglary, 700 block North Main Street.
Sunday
2:02 p.m. — Illegal dumping, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
1:23 p.m. — Attempted residential burglary, 400 block South Third Avenue.
10:02 a.m. — Residential burglary, 100 block North Spokane Street.
9:47 a.m. — Burglary at three businesses, 120 E. Birch St.
5:09 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1200 block Whitman Street.
Saturday
1:20 p.m. — Assault, Ninth Avenue and Birch Street.
8:43 a.m. — Fraud/swindle, 100 block Francis Drive.
3:32 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
Friday
9:47 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 300 block Boyer Avenue.
9:20 a.m. — Trespassing, 800 block North Ninth Avenue, man arrested.
8:50 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 100 block North Colville Street.
Aug. 28
11:08 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1300 block Center Street.
7:25 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block South First Avenue.
Aug. 27
1:32 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 00 block East Alder Street.
Aug. 25
8:43 a.m. — Two American bulldog puppies stolen, 200 block North Fifth Avenue.
Aug. 1
2 p.m. — American and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flags stolen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 201 N. Third Ave.
June 25
1 p.m. — $500 stolen from woman, Walla Walla Veterans Home, 92 Wain Wright Dr.
June 24
5:11 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 1500 block Plaza Way.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
3:31 p.m. — Drug activity, Elliott Memorial Park, Water Street, Weston.
12:49 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, East Main Street,
Weston.
11:18 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, Third Street, Athena.
11:04 a.m. — Assault, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
5:42 p.m. — Fishing equipment stolen, 100 block Apple Lane, Burbank.
11:29 a.m. — Fraud/swindle, 1100 block Valley Street, Walla Walla.
Monday
3:08 p.m. — Jack stolen, 3700 block Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.
Aug. 28
5:23 p.m. — Theft, Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., Walla Walla.
12:08 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 00 block Terminal Loop, Walla Walla.
Arrests
College Place
Tuesday
11:43 p.m. — Louie A. Stanley, for investigation of DUI.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
9:22 p.m. — Ivan M. Esquivel Lopez, for investigation of second-degree theft and residential burglary.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
2:45 p.m. — Gregory A. Nixon, for investigation of DOC violation.
9:50 a.m. — Joseph R. Bartlett, for investigation of DOC
violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Tuesday
1:05 p.m. — Vehicle fire, 1520 Kelly Place; no threats to structures, no injuries.