LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
1:08 p.m. — Malicious mischief, gang graffiti sprayed on the alley side wall of a business, 100 block West Poplar Street.
10:10 a.m — Malicious mischief, gang graffiti spray painted on the barrier wall of Koncrete Industries, 502 N. 13th Ave.
9:29 a.m. — Malicious mischief, gang graffiti spray painted on the north side of Coldwell Bankers building, 218 W. Main St.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
4:13 p.m. — Parked vehicle hit, 300 block and Northwest Sixth Avenue.
3:39 p.m. — Criminal mischief, house egged, 900 block Ward Street.
Umatilla County
Today
12:06 a.m. — Grass fire, Johnson Road and Schrimpf Road, Weston.
Thursday
7:44 a.m. — Someone stole several items from a construction trailer, Trumbull Lane and Sunnyside/Umapine Highway, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Today
4:40 a.m. — Michael A. Nichols, for investigation of felony indecent exposure and misdemeanor unlawful camping and pick pocketing.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
7:44 p.m. — Megan J. Wall, for investigation of a DOC violation.
6:20 p.m. — Brandon S. Montgomery, for investigation of a DOC violation.