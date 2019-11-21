LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
10:34 p.m. — Two packages stolen from porch, 100 block Northwest 10th Avenue.
8:56 a.m. — Fuel siphoned from vehicle, 1100 block Walnut Street.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
4:20 p.m. — Assault, Nursery Bridge, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:48 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Highway 204, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
12:20 p.m. — Efren A. Serrano, for investigation of using drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of knowingly trafficking stolen property, two counts of stolen firearm possession, and forgery.