LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

10:34 p.m. — Two packages stolen from porch, 100 block Northwest 10th Avenue.

8:56 a.m. — Fuel siphoned from vehicle, 1100 block Walnut Street.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

4:20 p.m. — Assault, Nursery Bridge, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

8:48 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Highway 204, Weston.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

12:20 p.m. — Efren A. Serrano, for investigation of using drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of knowingly trafficking stolen property, two counts of stolen firearm possession, and forgery.

