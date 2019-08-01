Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
9:21 a.m. — Criminal trespassing, 1500 block Kelly Place.
Tuesday
2:19 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Melrose and Link streets.
July 24
6:06 p.m. — Suspect defecated inside home, 200 block Willard Street.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
8:19 p.m. — Car dented, 700 block Robbins Street.
8:17 p.m. — Garage window broken, 00 block Northwest Fifth Avenue.
1:11 p.m. — Fraud, 1300 block South Mill Street.
7:43 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Powell Road.
College Place
Wednesday
3:51 p.m. — Boat trailer tires slashed, 600 block Southeast Birch Avenue.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
11:04 p.m. — Shots fired, East Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:01 p.m. — Harassment, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
8:22 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Sunquist Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:51 p.m. — Trespassing, Humbert Refuse and Recycling, 54841 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
9:52 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Weis Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:33 a.m. — Golf cart stolen from garage, Weis Road, Milton-Freewater.
arrests
Walla Walla
Wednesday
10:28 p.m. — Stanley T. Vickere, for investigation of second-degree burglary-domestic violence, third-degree theft, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and disorderly conduct.
2:40 p.m. — Brittany L. Slayton, for investigation of forgery, second-degree identity theft, and third-degree theft.
College Place
Wednesday
8:51 p.m. — Braulio D. Gamez Jr., for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
11:01 p.m. — Sara K. Davis, for investigation of felony probation violation.
Tuesday
10:05 p.m. — Cody J. Ogden, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
4:40 p.m. — John G. Waltermire, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Wednesday
3:33 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Ninth Avenue and Willow Street; no transports, blocking.
College Place FD
Wednesday
7:05 p.m. — Telephone pole fire, 1200 block Commerical Drive, caused by hawk nest on transformer; power out to nearby homes/businesses/traffic lights, no injuries, no other damages.