LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
4:05 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Union Street.
9:04 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block North Wilbur Avenue.
Sunday
8:39 p.m. — Assault, 600 block Hope Street.
9:20 a.m. — Harassment and theft, 800 block Willow Street.
9:10 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Bradley Street.
7:55 a.m. — Package stolen, 800 block North Main Street.
7:49 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block Juniper Street.
Saturday
7:23 p.m. — Hit-and-run with vehicle and power pole, Roosevelt Street and Isaacs Avenue.
7:08 p.m. — Theft, 00 block East Main Street.
1:10 p.m. — Fraud, 00 block West Morton Street.
12:35 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 900 block Isaacs Avenue.
Friday
6:12 p.m. — Criminal trespassing, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.
2:22 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1900 block Whitman Street.
2:12 p.m. — Theft, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.
12:08 p.m. — Theft, 300 block North Second Avenue.
8:34 a.m. — Vehicle’s license plate, driver’s side mirror spray-painted, 00 block West Walnut Street.
Thursday
11:15 a.m. — Vehicle’s license plates stolen, 1900 block Melrose Street.
Wednesday
6:14 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1000 block Statesman Street.
Oct. 15
5:14 p.m. — Theft, 200 block West Maple Street.
10:28 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block East Birch Street.
Oct. 14
12:14 p.m. — Assault last Friday, 1100 block North 12th Avenue.
3:40 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Alder Street and Colville Street.
College Place
Monday
9:03 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, College Avenue and 12th Street; no injuries, blocking.
12:49 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
4:04 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Main Street and 11th Avenue; driver pulled in front of second vehicle causing second vehicle to strike power pole; one injured; no further information provided.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Today
1:26 a.m. — Ryan D. McCarthy, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Monday
8:21 p.m. — Heather L. Headley, for investigation of DOC violation.
7:38 p.m. — Steven C. Herbert, for investigation of DOC violation.
2:42 p.m. — Shane C. Jackson, for investigation of DOC violation.
11:30 a.m. — Darren L. Millar, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
10 a.m. — Andrew T.B. Williams, for investigation of felony probation violation.
Fire Runs
College Place
Monday
