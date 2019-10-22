LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

4:05 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Union Street.

9:04 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block North Wilbur Avenue.

Sunday

8:39 p.m. — Assault, 600 block Hope Street.

9:20 a.m. — Harassment and theft, 800 block Willow Street.

9:10 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Bradley Street.

7:55 a.m. — Package stolen, 800 block North Main Street.

7:49 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block Juniper Street.

Saturday

7:23 p.m. — Hit-and-run with vehicle and power pole, Roosevelt Street and Isaacs Avenue.

7:08 p.m. — Theft, 00 block East Main Street.

1:10 p.m. — Fraud, 00 block West Morton Street.

12:35 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 900 block Isaacs Avenue.

Friday

6:12 p.m. — Criminal trespassing, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.

2:22 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1900 block Whitman Street.

2:12 p.m. — Theft, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.

12:08 p.m. — Theft, 300 block North Second Avenue.

8:34 a.m. — Vehicle’s license plate, driver’s side mirror spray-painted, 00 block West Walnut Street.

Thursday

11:15 a.m. — Vehicle’s license plates stolen, 1900 block Melrose Street.

Wednesday

6:14 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1000 block Statesman Street.

Oct. 15

5:14 p.m. — Theft, 200 block West Maple Street.

10:28 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block East Birch Street.

Oct. 14

12:14 p.m. — Assault last Friday, 1100 block North 12th Avenue.

3:40 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Alder Street and Colville Street.

College Place

Monday

9:03 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, College Avenue and 12th Street; no injuries, blocking.

12:49 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

4:04 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Main Street and 11th Avenue; driver pulled in front of second vehicle causing second vehicle to strike power pole; one injured; no further information provided.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Today

1:26 a.m. — Ryan D. McCarthy, for investigation of DUI.

Department of Corrections

Monday

8:21 p.m. — Heather L. Headley, for investigation of DOC violation.

7:38 p.m. — Steven C. Herbert, for investigation of DOC violation.

2:42 p.m. — Shane C. Jackson, for investigation of DOC violation.

11:30 a.m. — Darren L. Millar, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

10 a.m. — Andrew T.B. Williams, for investigation of felony probation violation.

Fire Runs

College Place

Monday

9 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, College Avenue and 12th Street; one transported, blocking; no additional information provided.

