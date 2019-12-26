U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Monday

1:49 p.m. — Prescription drug theft, 2000 block Palisades Lane, Walla Walla.

Sunday

8:17 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 300 block Gala Drive, Prescott.

Walla Walla

Monday

11:13 a.m. — A male detained near North Eighth Street and West Chestnut Street after he was reported to have threatened someone with a gun, then arrested for probable cause of a robbery, 500 block South Ninth Avenue.

Sunday

10:50 p.m. — Theft, 700 block North Sixth Avenue.

Saturday

8:58 p.m. — Hit-and-run, two-vehicle collision at West Tietan Street and South Third Avenue; no details provided.

Dec. 19

4:18 p.m. — Theft, 00 block East Main Street.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

9:15 a.m. — Mail with medication stolen, 900 block Cowl Street.

Tuesday

7:53 p.m. — Graffiti on building, 900 block South Main Street.

2:54 p.m. — Burglary at Fuente De Viva Church, West Ferndale Road.

1:45 p.m. — Burglary on Stateline Road.

10:41 a.m. — Criminal mischief, damage to a garbage can, 900 block North Main Street.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Tuesday

9:54 p.m. — Tyler M. Usko, for investigation of two counts of assault.

8:22 a.m. — Timothy S. O’Brien, for investigation of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of second-degree malicious mischief and one count of vehicular assault.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

7:15 p.m. — Cameron D. Stevens, for investigation of first-degree criminal mischief and two misdemeanors including interfering with a peace officer.

Monday

2:42 a.m. — Katherine E. Setzer, for investigation of possession of meth and parole violation.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

10:58 p.m. — Alejandro Morales, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Wednesday

6:52 p.m. — Vehicle accident, 900 block East Alder Street and South Division Street; no details provided.