LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Monday
1:49 p.m. — Prescription drug theft, 2000 block Palisades Lane, Walla Walla.
Sunday
8:17 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 300 block Gala Drive, Prescott.
Walla Walla
Monday
11:13 a.m. — A male detained near North Eighth Street and West Chestnut Street after he was reported to have threatened someone with a gun, then arrested for probable cause of a robbery, 500 block South Ninth Avenue.
Sunday
10:50 p.m. — Theft, 700 block North Sixth Avenue.
Saturday
8:58 p.m. — Hit-and-run, two-vehicle collision at West Tietan Street and South Third Avenue; no details provided.
Dec. 19
4:18 p.m. — Theft, 00 block East Main Street.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
9:15 a.m. — Mail with medication stolen, 900 block Cowl Street.
Tuesday
7:53 p.m. — Graffiti on building, 900 block South Main Street.
2:54 p.m. — Burglary at Fuente De Viva Church, West Ferndale Road.
1:45 p.m. — Burglary on Stateline Road.
10:41 a.m. — Criminal mischief, damage to a garbage can, 900 block North Main Street.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Tuesday
9:54 p.m. — Tyler M. Usko, for investigation of two counts of assault.
8:22 a.m. — Timothy S. O’Brien, for investigation of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of second-degree malicious mischief and one count of vehicular assault.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
7:15 p.m. — Cameron D. Stevens, for investigation of first-degree criminal mischief and two misdemeanors including interfering with a peace officer.
Monday
2:42 a.m. — Katherine E. Setzer, for investigation of possession of meth and parole violation.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
10:58 p.m. — Alejandro Morales, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Wednesday
6:52 p.m. — Vehicle accident, 900 block East Alder Street and South Division Street; no details provided.