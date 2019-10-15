Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
12:31 p.m. — Vehicle’s brake/gas lines cut within last 48 hours, 2100 block Isaacs Avenue.
Sunday
4:11 p.m. — Tools stolen, 900 block South Third Avenue.
1:04 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1000 block Isaacs Avenue.
1:49 a.m. — Assault, 00 block West Walnut Street.
Saturday
8:18 p.m. — Theft, 00 block North Colville Street.
10:30 a.m. — Graffiti, 300 block South Second Avenue.
8:11 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block East Alder Street.
6:50 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 800 block South Division Street.
5:51 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1100 block West Rose Street.
Friday
6:44 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1400 block South Second Avenue.
5:33 p.m. — Trespassing, Super 1 Foods, 710 S. Ninth Ave.
4:16 p.m. — Employee stole cash/clothing, Macy’s, 54 E. Main St.
3:50 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block East Main Street.
2:33 p.m. — Vehicle damaged/license tab stolen overnight, 00 block South Madison Street.
12:49 p.m. — Wallet stolen, charges on credit card, 200 block West Birch Street.
11:30 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.
9:47 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, Safeway, 215 E. Rose Street.
9:05 a.m. — Tile flooring pallet stolen, 1800 block West Rose Street.
8:08 a.m. — Coca-Cola vending machine damaged/money taken, 1100 block West Pine Street.
7:58 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 00 block East Birch Street.
Wednesday
10:49 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 600 block West Moore Street.
Sept. 27
2:30 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, Super 1 Foods, 710 S. Ninth Avenue.
Sept. 16
2:35 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 800 block Hobston Street.
July 6
10:29 a.m. — Marijuana seized, PostalAnnex+, 1644 Plaza Way.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
11:23 p.m. — Search and rescue, Lower Dry Creek and County roads, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Washington State Patrol
Monday
11:05 p.m. — Ryan S. Difulvio, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Monday
9:20 a.m. — Gary D. Salter, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Saturday
2:55 p.m. — Soccer player hit another player, Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way; 18-year-old man taken to hospital; no further details available.
Friday
2:47 p.m. — Three-vehicle collision, 400 block Poplar Street; no further details available.
Thursday
10:48 p.m. — Ford Explorer struck parked car, 400 block South Eigth Avenue; no further details available.
1:21 p.m. — Woman struck by vehicle, Albertsons, 450 N. Wilbur Avenue; no further details.