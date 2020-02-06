U-B Emergency Services for 2/6/20

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

6:21 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 200 block White Street, man arrested.

3:37 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Tietan and Modoc streets.

10:28 a.m. — Assault, 800 block Pleasant Street.

Umatilla County

Today

4:05 a.m. — Flooding, Lawrence Ranches Inc., 54626 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

Wednesday

2:01 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Highway 11, Adams.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Today

3:08 a.m. — Elijah D. Manson, for investigation of controlled substance possession and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Wednesday

11:32 p.m. — Diana L. Creamer, for investigation of DUI.

9:11 p.m. — David N. Pedroza, for investigation of controlled substance possession, third-degree driving with a suspended license and using drug paraphernalia.

Walla Walla County

Today

4:46 a.m. — Jose A. Armenta, for investigation of DOC violation, third-degree driving with a suspended license, making false/misleading statement to a public servant and using drug paraphernalia.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

3:30 p.m. — Jay Hahn, for investigation of DOC violation.

7:46 a.m. — Rodrigo O. Rodriguez, for investigation of DUI.

