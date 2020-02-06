LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
6:21 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 200 block White Street, man arrested.
3:37 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Tietan and Modoc streets.
10:28 a.m. — Assault, 800 block Pleasant Street.
Umatilla County
Today
4:05 a.m. — Flooding, Lawrence Ranches Inc., 54626 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
Wednesday
2:01 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Highway 11, Adams.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Today
3:08 a.m. — Elijah D. Manson, for investigation of controlled substance possession and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Wednesday
11:32 p.m. — Diana L. Creamer, for investigation of DUI.
9:11 p.m. — David N. Pedroza, for investigation of controlled substance possession, third-degree driving with a suspended license and using drug paraphernalia.
Walla Walla County
Today
4:46 a.m. — Jose A. Armenta, for investigation of DOC violation, third-degree driving with a suspended license, making false/misleading statement to a public servant and using drug paraphernalia.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
3:30 p.m. — Jay Hahn, for investigation of DOC violation.
7:46 a.m. — Rodrigo O. Rodriguez, for investigation of DUI.