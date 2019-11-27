LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Nov. 4
10:34 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 900 block Isaacs Avenue.
College Place
Tuesday
3:47 p.m. — Package stolen, 300 block North College Avenue.
10:04 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block Southeast 12th Street.
Monday
1:55 p.m. — Burglary over weekend, 300 block Southeast Valley Drive.
8 a.m. — Sign damaged, 300 block Southwest 12th Street.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
2:46 p.m. — Money stolen from tip jar, 100 block East Broadway Avenue.
8:56 a.m. — Graffiti on storage units, 300 block Northeast Fifth Avenue.
Umatilla County
Today
1:25 a.m. — Assault, South Water Street, Weston.
Tuesday
6:47 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, West High Street, Athena.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
6:59 p.m. — Kristen Sumerlin, for investigation of second-degree theft.
Columbia County
Monday
8:25 a.m. — Elijah D. Manson, for investigation of second-degree theft, second-degree identity theft, and forgery.
Department of Corrections
Monday
2:20 p.m. — Richard E. Cornwell III, for investigation of DOC violation.
Umatilla County
Monday
9:35 p.m. — Donald E. Humbert, for investigation of second-degree assault, menacing, strangulation, fourth-degree assault, harassment, and coercion.