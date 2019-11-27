LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Nov. 4

10:34 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 900 block Isaacs Avenue.

College Place

Tuesday

3:47 p.m. — Package stolen, 300 block North College Avenue.

10:04 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block Southeast 12th Street.

Monday

1:55 p.m. — Burglary over weekend, 300 block Southeast Valley Drive.

8 a.m. — Sign damaged, 300 block Southwest 12th Street.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

2:46 p.m. — Money stolen from tip jar, 100 block East Broadway Avenue.

8:56 a.m. — Graffiti on storage units, 300 block Northeast Fifth Avenue.

Umatilla County

Today

1:25 a.m. — Assault, South Water Street, Weston.

Tuesday

6:47 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, West High Street, Athena.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

6:59 p.m. — Kristen Sumerlin, for investigation of second-degree theft.

Columbia County

Monday

8:25 a.m. — Elijah D. Manson, for investigation of second-degree theft, second-degree identity theft, and forgery.

Department of Corrections

Monday

2:20 p.m. — Richard E. Cornwell III, for investigation of DOC violation.

Umatilla County

Monday

9:35 p.m. — Donald E. Humbert, for investigation of second-degree assault, menacing, strangulation, fourth-degree assault, harassment, and coercion.

