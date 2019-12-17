LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Saturday

11:19 p.m. — Assault, 700 block North Eighth Avenue.

10:02 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 1200 block The Dalles Military Road.

6:46 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 400 block South Eighth Avenue.

5:51 p.m. — Robbery, Joe’s Corner Store, 2001 Melrose St.

2:36 p.m. — Assault, 600 block Pima Road.

9:30 a.m. — Graffiti, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.

8:51 a.m. — Laptop and backpack stolen from vehicle, 800 block Hobson Street.

1:10 a.m. — Burglary, Capri Motel, 2003 Melrose St.

Friday

11:32 p.m. — Eluding, 600 block East Rose Street.

4:37 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.

3:52 p.m. — Graffiti, Fifth Avenue and Cherry Street.

11:41 a.m. — Assault, 400 block South Fourth Avenue.

11:26 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block North Sixth Avenue.

8:26 a.m. — Graffiti, 200 block West Oak Street.

3:45 a.m. — Indecent exposure, Fort Walla Walla, 755 N.E. Myra Rd.

Thursday

3:35 p.m. — Multiple graffiti reports during several weeks, Fort Walla Walla skate park, 755 NE Myra Rd.

Dec. 10

4:18 p.m. — Fraud, 600 block Spring Street.

Dec. 9

4:04 p.m. — Vehicle damaged and identity theft, 1800 block Plaza Way.

1:02 p.m. — Traffic collision, 300 block East Sumach Street; unknown further.

Dec. 7

9:12 p.m. — Assault, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.

Dec. 1

4:57 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 900 block East Sumach Street.

Nov. 23

12:32 p.m. — Mail stolen, 800 block East Chestnut Street.

Oct. 24

4:13 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block West Maple Street.

College Place

Monday

10:31 p.m. — Egg thrown on traveling vehicle, Larch Avenue and Lamperti Street.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

8:23 p.m. — Burglary, 5100 block Sudbury Road, Walla Walla.

Nov. 16

8:05 a.m. — Hit-and-run damaged five mailboxes, 100 block Glad Road, Burbank.

Umatilla County

Today

5:28 a.m. — Possible hit-and-run, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Monday

11:07 a.m. — Theft, Records Lane, Milton-Freewater.

7:46 a.m. — Burglary, Stephens Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Monday

11:23 p.m. — Cotton Fisher Chantel, for investigation of residential burglary-domestic violence and second-degree malicious mischief.

Department of Corrections

Monday

1:59 p.m. — Jesse D. Forss, for investigation of DOC violation.

10:01 a.m. — Justin D. Tonies, for investigation of DOC violation.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

