LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Saturday
11:19 p.m. — Assault, 700 block North Eighth Avenue.
10:02 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 1200 block The Dalles Military Road.
6:46 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 400 block South Eighth Avenue.
5:51 p.m. — Robbery, Joe’s Corner Store, 2001 Melrose St.
2:36 p.m. — Assault, 600 block Pima Road.
9:30 a.m. — Graffiti, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.
8:51 a.m. — Laptop and backpack stolen from vehicle, 800 block Hobson Street.
1:10 a.m. — Burglary, Capri Motel, 2003 Melrose St.
Friday
11:32 p.m. — Eluding, 600 block East Rose Street.
4:37 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.
3:52 p.m. — Graffiti, Fifth Avenue and Cherry Street.
11:41 a.m. — Assault, 400 block South Fourth Avenue.
11:26 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block North Sixth Avenue.
8:26 a.m. — Graffiti, 200 block West Oak Street.
3:45 a.m. — Indecent exposure, Fort Walla Walla, 755 N.E. Myra Rd.
Thursday
3:35 p.m. — Multiple graffiti reports during several weeks, Fort Walla Walla skate park, 755 NE Myra Rd.
Dec. 10
4:18 p.m. — Fraud, 600 block Spring Street.
Dec. 9
4:04 p.m. — Vehicle damaged and identity theft, 1800 block Plaza Way.
1:02 p.m. — Traffic collision, 300 block East Sumach Street; unknown further.
Dec. 7
9:12 p.m. — Assault, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
Dec. 1
4:57 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 900 block East Sumach Street.
Nov. 23
12:32 p.m. — Mail stolen, 800 block East Chestnut Street.
Oct. 24
4:13 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block West Maple Street.
College Place
Monday
10:31 p.m. — Egg thrown on traveling vehicle, Larch Avenue and Lamperti Street.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
8:23 p.m. — Burglary, 5100 block Sudbury Road, Walla Walla.
Nov. 16
8:05 a.m. — Hit-and-run damaged five mailboxes, 100 block Glad Road, Burbank.
Umatilla County
Today
5:28 a.m. — Possible hit-and-run, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Monday
11:07 a.m. — Theft, Records Lane, Milton-Freewater.
7:46 a.m. — Burglary, Stephens Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Monday
11:23 p.m. — Cotton Fisher Chantel, for investigation of residential burglary-domestic violence and second-degree malicious mischief.
Department of Corrections
Monday
1:59 p.m. — Jesse D. Forss, for investigation of DOC violation.
10:01 a.m. — Justin D. Tonies, for investigation of DOC violation.