es

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

11:56 a.m. — Burglary, 700 block North 12th Avenue.

Wednesday

10:35 p.m. — Window smashed, house spray-painted, 1100 block West Cherry Street.

10:01 p.m. — Burglary, 1600 block Plaza Way, man arrested.

7:48 p.m. — Assault, 900 block Penrose Street.

12:17 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 400 block West Maple Street.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

10:48 a.m. — Glass damaged, graffiti on doors, 700 block South Main Street.

College Place

Thursday

10:10 a.m. — Bicycle stolen sometime overnight, 00 block Northeast Ash Avenue.

Columbia County

Sunday

9:14 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Main Street, Dayton.

7:17 p.m. — Threats, Rose Gulch Road, Dayton.

3:53 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Pietrzycki Park, 208 S. First St., Dayton.

Saturday

9:25 a.m. — Threats, Patit Road, Dayton.

9:11 a.m. — Threats, Rose Gulch Road, Dayton.

July 26

5:56 p.m. — Theft, Front Street, Starbuck.

1:10 p.m. — Theft, Front Street, Dayton.

11:29 a.m. — Threats, Payne Hollow Road, Dayton.

1:53 a.m. — Threats, Tucannon Street, Starbuck.

July 24

2:27 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Main Street, Dayton.

9:36 a.m. — Theft, Fifth Street, Dayton.

8:10 a.m. — Malicious mischief, Harlem Road, Dayton.

July 23

5:35 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, First Street, Dayton.

4:03 p.m. — Fraud, Fourth Street, Dayton.

11:03 a.m. — Fraud, Preston Street, Waistburg.

10:41 a.m. — Fraud, Cameron Street, Dayton.

July 22

11:58 a.m. — Fraud, Front Street, Starbuck.

9:02 a.m. — Malicious mischief, Third Street, Dayton.

Umatilla County

Thursday

8:24 p.m. — Assault, Highway 339, Milton-Freeawter.

1:31 p.m. — Trespassing, East Main Street, Athena.

10:32 a.m. — Harassment, 100 block Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Thursday

5 p.m. — Moises Castillo Flores, for investigation of controlled substance possession, noncompliance with sentence conditions, and using drug paraphernalia.

4 p.m. — Vanessa A. Rangel, for investigation of forgery, second-degree identity theft, and third-degree theft.

Umatilla County

Thursday

10:53 a.m. — Cody J. Ogden, for investigation of DOC violation.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

8:10 a.m. — Alexander C. Padilla, for investigation of DOC violation.

Oregon State Police

Thursday

8:31 p.m. — Amber M. Stallings, for investigation of DUII and reckless driving.

Fire runs

Walla Walla County

Fire District 4

Thursday

12:19 p.m. — Small stubble fire, Reser and Depping roads; no injuries or damages, cleared at 12:45 p.m.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.

Recommended for you