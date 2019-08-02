Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
11:56 a.m. — Burglary, 700 block North 12th Avenue.
Wednesday
10:35 p.m. — Window smashed, house spray-painted, 1100 block West Cherry Street.
10:01 p.m. — Burglary, 1600 block Plaza Way, man arrested.
7:48 p.m. — Assault, 900 block Penrose Street.
12:17 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 400 block West Maple Street.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
10:48 a.m. — Glass damaged, graffiti on doors, 700 block South Main Street.
College Place
Thursday
10:10 a.m. — Bicycle stolen sometime overnight, 00 block Northeast Ash Avenue.
Columbia County
Sunday
9:14 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Main Street, Dayton.
7:17 p.m. — Threats, Rose Gulch Road, Dayton.
3:53 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Pietrzycki Park, 208 S. First St., Dayton.
Saturday
9:25 a.m. — Threats, Patit Road, Dayton.
9:11 a.m. — Threats, Rose Gulch Road, Dayton.
July 26
5:56 p.m. — Theft, Front Street, Starbuck.
1:10 p.m. — Theft, Front Street, Dayton.
11:29 a.m. — Threats, Payne Hollow Road, Dayton.
1:53 a.m. — Threats, Tucannon Street, Starbuck.
July 24
2:27 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Main Street, Dayton.
9:36 a.m. — Theft, Fifth Street, Dayton.
8:10 a.m. — Malicious mischief, Harlem Road, Dayton.
July 23
5:35 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, First Street, Dayton.
4:03 p.m. — Fraud, Fourth Street, Dayton.
11:03 a.m. — Fraud, Preston Street, Waistburg.
10:41 a.m. — Fraud, Cameron Street, Dayton.
July 22
11:58 a.m. — Fraud, Front Street, Starbuck.
9:02 a.m. — Malicious mischief, Third Street, Dayton.
Umatilla County
Thursday
8:24 p.m. — Assault, Highway 339, Milton-Freeawter.
1:31 p.m. — Trespassing, East Main Street, Athena.
10:32 a.m. — Harassment, 100 block Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Thursday
5 p.m. — Moises Castillo Flores, for investigation of controlled substance possession, noncompliance with sentence conditions, and using drug paraphernalia.
4 p.m. — Vanessa A. Rangel, for investigation of forgery, second-degree identity theft, and third-degree theft.
Umatilla County
Thursday
10:53 a.m. — Cody J. Ogden, for investigation of DOC violation.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
8:10 a.m. — Alexander C. Padilla, for investigation of DOC violation.
Oregon State Police
Thursday
8:31 p.m. — Amber M. Stallings, for investigation of DUII and reckless driving.
Fire runs
Walla Walla County
Fire District 4
Thursday
12:19 p.m. — Small stubble fire, Reser and Depping roads; no injuries or damages, cleared at 12:45 p.m.