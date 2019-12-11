LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
8:51 p.m. — Christmas decorations stolen, 600 block Lake Road, Burbank.
7:23 a.m. — Hit-and-run, 1600 block Reser Road, Walla Walla.
Dec. 1
5:51 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 00 block Farmland Road, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
9:10 a.m. — Graffiti, 200 block North Columbia Street.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
1 p.m. — Drug activity, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
10:18 a.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
9:41 a.m. — Graffiti, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
8:50 a.m. — Theft, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:14 a.m. — Theft, North Water Street, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Today
2:47 a.m. — Jazmyn B. Epp, for investigation of DUI.
Tuesday
11:45 p.m. — Michael L. Krause, for investigation of first-degree reckless burning and second-degree assault.
College Place
Tuesday
9:42 a.m. — Christine M. Andrews, for investigation of forgery, second-degree identity theft and third-degree theft.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
4:29 p.m. — Cooking container fire, 300 block Catherine Street; estimated property loss $5,000, 62-year-old man taken to hospital.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Tuesday
4:43 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Cottonwood and Kendall roads; no hospital transports, unknown damages.