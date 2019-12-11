LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

8:51 p.m. — Christmas decorations stolen, 600 block Lake Road, Burbank.

7:23 a.m. — Hit-and-run, 1600 block Reser Road, Walla Walla.

Dec. 1

5:51 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 00 block Farmland Road, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

9:10 a.m. — Graffiti, 200 block North Columbia Street.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

1 p.m. — Drug activity, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

10:18 a.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

9:41 a.m. — Graffiti, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

8:50 a.m. — Theft, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

8:14 a.m. — Theft, North Water Street, Weston.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Today

2:47 a.m. — Jazmyn B. Epp, for investigation of DUI.

Tuesday

11:45 p.m. — Michael L. Krause, for investigation of first-degree reckless burning and second-degree assault.

College Place

Tuesday

9:42 a.m. — Christine M. Andrews, for investigation of forgery, second-degree identity theft and third-degree theft.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

4:29 p.m. — Cooking container fire, 300 block Catherine Street; estimated property loss $5,000, 62-year-old man taken to hospital.

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Tuesday

4:43 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Cottonwood and Kendall roads; no hospital transports, unknown damages.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.