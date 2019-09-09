Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater Police
Friday
11:27 a.m. — Burglary, 700 block College Street reports items taken.
saturday
8:15 a.m. — Graffiti in 200 block Southwest Eighth Avenue.
10:30 a.m. — Shrubbery cut down in 500 block Dahlia Street.
5:53 p.m. — Fence damaged, 100 block Northeast First Avenue.
Sunday
10 a.m. — Graffiti in 500 block of North Main Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff
Friday
8:35 a.m. — Fraud/Forgery at Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater.
12:14 p.m. — Hit-and-run on North Franklin Street, Weston. Unknown vehicle struck car and left scene.
saturday
5:01 a.m. — Burglary on Highway 204 in Weston.
Sunday
6:56 a.m. — Criminal mischief at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Appleton Road.
Oregon State Police
Friday
6:56 p.m. — Celso C. Sanchez, 49, of Milton-Freewater lost control of his Toyota Tercel on a curve on state route 332 and drove into a ditch. Sanchez was not injured and received a citation for driving without a license.
Arrests
Oregon State Police
Friday
8:48 p.m. — Alexis R. Tejada, 34, Milton-Freewater, for investigation of DUII.
Emergency Medical Runs
Walla Walla FD
friday
6:02 p.m. — Rollover collision at 12000 block Harvey Shaw Road for unknown injuries. Person transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.